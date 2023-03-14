These are the top 10 cities where the 'super-rich' own homes — 6 are in the U.S.

New York City isn't just the city that never sleeps. It's also the most popular place in the country for the 'super-rich.'

A March report from data firm Altrata found that 21,714 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, or those worth over $30 million, own a primary or secondary residence in the city.

The U.S. has the largest ultra-wealthy population, according to the report.

Over half of the world's top 10 cities of super-rich homeowners are here in the United States, which Altrata says reflects the size of the U.S. wealth market and its geographic and business diversity.

Here's the full list.