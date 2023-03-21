Finland, the No. 1 happiest country in the world, is offering a free 'masterclass of happiness'—here's how to apply

Finland is the happiest country in the world and has been since 2018. Now they're paying it forward and sharing the wisdom that keeps them in the top spot year after year... for free.

Visit Finland, the country's tourism department, is offering to pay for ten people to travel to the country for a masterclass in happiness.

The class is designed to help travelers find their "inner Finn." Expert coaches will guide the lucky participants through four key themes: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, and food and well-being.

"A question we often get is: 'How are you so happy?' We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle: it's not some mystical state, but a skill that can be learned and shared," Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland, stated in the press release.

The four-day seminar will take place at the Kuru Resort in the Finnish Lakeland region from June 12 to 15. Visit Finland is accepting applications now through April 2, 2023.