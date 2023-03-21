Finland is the No. 1 happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row

The World Happiness Report released its annual ranking of the happiest countries in the world and for the sixth year in a row Finland has landed in the top spot.

The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the organization behind the report, uses six key factors to help rank the more than 150 countries based on their average life evaluations between 2020-2022:

social support income health freedom generosity absence of corruption

Using these factors, the report examines the happiness gap between the top and bottom halves of the population in each country ranked.

"This gap is small in countries where almost everyone is very unhappy, and in the top countries where almost no one is unhappy," the report states.

This year's ranking is similar to those in the past, with the same Nordic countries taking the top three spots. Just like in 2022, Denmark came in at no. 2 and was followed by Iceland at no. 3.

According to Frank Martela, a Finnish philosopher and psychology researcher, some of the reasons why people in Finland are so happy is because they don't compare themselves to their neighbors, don't overlook the benefits of nature, and don't break the community circle of trust.

"Focus more on what makes you happy and less on looking successful. The first step to true happiness is to set your own standards, instead of comparing yourself to others," Martela tells CNBC Make It.

Finland is also looking to share its wisdom by offering a free "masterclass of happiness" to help travelers find their "inner Finn." Expert coaches will guide the lucky participants through four key themes: nature and lifestyle, health and balance, design and everyday, and food and well-being.

The United States didn't rank in the top 10 on the list, but it did land at no. 15.