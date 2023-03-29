The 10 best—and worst—states for paying off your student loans

With the student loan payment pause set to expire this summer, borrowers should be preparing to start making payments again — or in some cases, for the first time.
Plenty of factors can impact your personal situation and whether you'll be able to keep up with your monthly payments. Your income, your balance owed, your other financial obligations and more can all make it harder or easier for you to pay off your student debt no matter where you're living.
But some locations may give you a better opportunity to find a sufficient income, keep up with the cost of living and see your career grow.
A low unemployment rate and high average salaries help Massachusetts provide the best situation for borrowers to pay off their student debt, according to a recent study from Broke Scholar, a college financial resource website.
The study considered metrics including average amount owed, local entry-level and mid-career salaries, cost of living, job growth and unemployment rates to determine the best and worst U.S. states for student loan borrowers.
Though the best states aren't clustered in any one region, they share other traits that can help borrowers get ahead.
The best states for paying off student debt
Massachusetts may take the top slot when it comes to Broke Scholar's cumulative score, but it doesn't rank highest in any of the individual categories: student borrower profile, salary and cost of living, or job growth and unemployment rate.
Though Florida and Vermont don't make the cut in the overall rankings, Vermont has the highest student borrower profile score, which considers how many residents have bachelors degrees, the average amount of student debt owed and the average delinquency rate.
Florida has one of the lowest unemployment rates and one of the highest job growth rates in the U.S., earning it the best score in that category.
New Hampshire lands at No. 7 overall, but borrowers there have the best salary and cost of living situation in the country based on average entry-level and mid-career salaries.
However, high rankings in each individual category help boost states like Massachusetts and South Dakota to the top. Here are the 10 best states for paying off your student loans, according to Broke Scholar:
- Massachusetts
- South Dakota
- Colorado
- Minnesota
- Texas
- New Jersey
- New Hampshire
- Washington
- Utah
- Nebraska
The worst states for paying off student debt
Though a low cost of living may help borrowers keep up with and eventually pay off their student debt, residents still need reliable income to meet those obligations.
While Mississippi boasts the lowest cost of living of any state, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, its high unemployment rate and low job growth make it the hardest state to pay off student debt by Broke Scholar's rankings.
Borrowers in Mississippi have the highest default rate at 21.6% and the 12th highest debt burden — $37,396 on average — in the country.
Overall, borrowers in Southern states may struggle to pay off their student loans, with six of the 10 worst states for student debt repayment in this region, according to Broke Scholar:
- Mississippi
- Arkansas
- West Virginia
- Delaware
- Ohio
- Louisiana
- Kentucky
- New Mexico
- Michigan
- Indiana
Tips for borrowers to manage their debt anywhere
Moving to a different state might help you pay off your student loans faster, but it's not always the most feasible option. These tips can help you stay on top of your student debt wherever you are.
1. Get a monthly payment you can afford
Most federal student loans are eligible for an income-driven repayment plan, which for low-income borrowers can mean qualifying for a $0 monthly payment. The Biden administration is rolling out changes to make these payment plans even more accessible and affordable to help borrowers remain in good standing.
2. Work with your loan servicer if you're having trouble
Whether you've lost your job or run into major medical expenses, talk to your loan servicers as soon as you know you might have trouble paying your bill. Though the pandemic forbearance is ending, there are still forbearance and deferment options available for borrowers in certain situations.
3. Explore loan forgiveness programs
Borrowers probably won't know until this summer if President Joe Biden is able to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans per borrower. In the meantime, consider the existing Public Service Loan Forgiveness program or other job-based debt relief. It's not as easy as the president simply reducing your balance, but it's a good option for teachers, government employees and other professionals seeking relief.
DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!
Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.
Check out: This credit card debt payoff strategy may sound 'too good to be true,' but it could save you thousands