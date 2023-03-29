The 10 best—and worst—states for paying off your student loans

With the student loan payment pause set to expire this summer, borrowers should be preparing to start making payments again — or in some cases, for the first time. Plenty of factors can impact your personal situation and whether you'll be able to keep up with your monthly payments. Your income, your balance owed, your other financial obligations and more can all make it harder or easier for you to pay off your student debt no matter where you're living. But some locations may give you a better opportunity to find a sufficient income, keep up with the cost of living and see your career grow. A low unemployment rate and high average salaries help Massachusetts provide the best situation for borrowers to pay off their student debt, according to a recent study from Broke Scholar, a college financial resource website. The study considered metrics including average amount owed, local entry-level and mid-career salaries, cost of living, job growth and unemployment rates to determine the best and worst U.S. states for student loan borrowers. Though the best states aren't clustered in any one region, they share other traits that can help borrowers get ahead.

The best states for paying off student debt

Massachusetts may take the top slot when it comes to Broke Scholar's cumulative score, but it doesn't rank highest in any of the individual categories: student borrower profile, salary and cost of living, or job growth and unemployment rate. Though Florida and Vermont don't make the cut in the overall rankings, Vermont has the highest student borrower profile score, which considers how many residents have bachelors degrees, the average amount of student debt owed and the average delinquency rate. Florida has one of the lowest unemployment rates and one of the highest job growth rates in the U.S., earning it the best score in that category. New Hampshire lands at No. 7 overall, but borrowers there have the best salary and cost of living situation in the country based on average entry-level and mid-career salaries. However, high rankings in each individual category help boost states like Massachusetts and South Dakota to the top. Here are the 10 best states for paying off your student loans, according to Broke Scholar: Massachusetts South Dakota Colorado Minnesota Texas New Jersey New Hampshire Washington Utah Nebraska

The worst states for paying off student debt

Though a low cost of living may help borrowers keep up with and eventually pay off their student debt, residents still need reliable income to meet those obligations. While Mississippi boasts the lowest cost of living of any state, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, its high unemployment rate and low job growth make it the hardest state to pay off student debt by Broke Scholar's rankings. Borrowers in Mississippi have the highest default rate at 21.6% and the 12th highest debt burden — $37,396 on average — in the country. Overall, borrowers in Southern states may struggle to pay off their student loans, with six of the 10 worst states for student debt repayment in this region, according to Broke Scholar: Mississippi Arkansas West Virginia Delaware Ohio Louisiana Kentucky New Mexico Michigan Indiana

Tips for borrowers to manage their debt anywhere