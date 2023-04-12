When to-do lists fail, some highly successful people boost productivity by hiring a babysitter—for themselves

On Monday morning, Sarah Isenberg began her workday by logging onto a 9:30 a.m. Zoom session with a bunch of strangers. For the next three hours, they worked alongside each other in mostly silence, breaking every hour or so for collective stretching or deep breathing.

Welcome to the world of "productivity babysitters," "accountabilibuddies" and "procrastination nannies" — paid services to keep tabs on you for a set time period to help you get work done.

Isenberg is a month into her membership with Caveday, one such service. Among a variety of productivity tools, it offers deep-focus "cave" sessions where, for between $30 and $40 a month, you can sign up to plow through your to-do list for one to three hours at a time.

"At the base level, productivity babysitters are someone who plays the role of the person that says, 'Keep going,'" Jeremy Redleaf, a Caveday co-founder, tells CNBC Make It.

Redleaf likens the cave experience to a fitness class or trainer, but instead of training physical muscles, you train your focus.

Isenberg, a self-employed health coach based in Boston, says she signs up for a three-hour cave almost every workday, and it's now the primary way she gets work done. She's not alone.