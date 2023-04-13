This Massachusetts lawmaker wants to create a 4-day workweek: 'A life built around working all the time is not a very happy one'

A pair of Massachusetts lawmakers are the latest to try and make the four-day workweek a reality.

Rep. Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth and Rep. Josh Cutler of Duxbury filed legislation this week to create a voluntary program, the "Massachusetts Smart Work Week Pilot," that would create a tax credit for businesses who move their workers to a shorter week for the same pay.

Participating businesses would be required to transition at least 15 workers to a 32-hour, four-day weekly schedule without reducing their salaries. Employers would receive a tax credit in exchange for regularly reporting the shortened week's economic and social impact in their organization, such as on employee wellbeing and work-life balance.

Specifics of the tax credit, which would be administered jointly by the state Department of Revenue and state Department of Workforce Development, would be flexible and vary by employer in an effort to get a variety of companies of different sizes, industries and locations to take part, Fernandes tells CNBC Make It: "We want it to be flexible to attract a diversity of businesses, and different businesses benefit from different types of tax credits."

Fernandes says it's also important the pilot includes businesses run by women, people of color, veterans and people with disabilities to provide state-level funding to "support and uplift these businesses that have been too often overlooked in the past."

The legislation will now be directed to a committee and considered in a committee hearing.