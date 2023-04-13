Having one of these in-demand tech skills can help boost your pay by nearly $40,000—here's how

The only thing standing between you and a pay bump of almost $40,000 could be a certificate in machine learning.

U.S. workers with advanced tech skills earn about 49% more than workers who don't use tech skills in their jobs, according to newly released research from Gallup and Amazon Web Services (AWS), which surveyed more than 3,000 U.S. workers and 1,170 U.S. employers in August 2022. This translates into average individual gains of $36,552 per year.

As the development and adoption of new technologies continue at a breakneck pace, the need for digitally savvy workers is "greater than ever," the report notes.

Newer technologies including cryptocurrency, the metaverse and artificial intelligence are becoming skills requirements for jobs in several industries, including finance, manufacturing and health care, with nearly two-thirds of employers saying it's highly likely" these inventions will become a core part of their business in the near future.

Those who consider digital upskilling stand to reap major benefits from this trend: At least four in 10 U.S. workers say learning new digital skills helped them boost their pay (43%), work more efficiently (42%), or get promoted (40%).

Here are the 10 tech skills employers say are "extremely likely" to become stand parts of doing business — and the most in-demand skills they are hiring for — according to AWS and Gallup: