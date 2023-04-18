McDonald's is tweaking the recipes for its most iconic burgers, including the Big Mac and McDouble

McDonald's is cooking up a series of upgrades for its most iconic burgers.

The fast food giant announced this week that it it would be making "small but tasty improvements" to the Big Mac, McDouble, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

Though the ingredients for all the burgers will largely remain the same, McDonald's says that changes to the preparation of its sandwiches will improve the quality of the finished product.

McDonald's promises that its buns will be "softer" and more "pillowy" than its existing offerings. The grilling process is being modified to get a better sear on each burger patty, and the chain will make unspecified "tweaks" to its burger assembly process "to get hotter, meltier cheese."