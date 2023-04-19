These are the 10 fastest-growing millionaire hotspots worldwide — and three are in the U.S.

Hangzhou in China is one of the cities where wealth has grown the fastest in the past decade, a new report says.

Despite recession concerns and market turbulence, wealth is growing in some parts of the world — and at times, significantly so, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners.

Hangzhou in China comes out on top of the list assessing the fastest-growing millionaire hotspots. The report found that between 2012 and 2022, the amount of individuals living there that have over $1 million worth of investable assets has soared by 105%.

As of the end of last year, 30,400 people living there fell into this category. Of those, 98 were so-called centi-millionaires, who held assets worth over $100 million, and 12 were billionaires.

Two further Chinese cities, Shenzhen and Guangzhou are also in the top 10, coming in third and seventh place respectively. The amount of ultra-rich people in Shenzhen jumped by 98% between 2012 and 2022, while Guangzhou noted an 86% increase.

Alongside China, the U.S. dominates the top 10 with three cities.

In the case of the U.S., however, all three cities are also in the top five. Austin, the state capital of Texas, took second place as its millionaire population grew by 102% between 2012 and 2022, while Florida's West Palm Beach came fourth with a 90% increase, followed by Arizona's Scottsdale with an 88% rise.

Andrew Amoils, head of research at wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, which worked on the report with Henley & Partners, links the jumps to various factors.

Austin has benefitted from the tech sector as many major companies have moved operations there in recent years, Amoils pointed out in a note published alongside the report. Meanwhile, Scottsdale is said to be attractive to tech entrepreneurs and retirees due to its "growing number of exclusive golf and lifestyle estates," and West Palm Beach is a popular work-from-home destination.

Notably, no European cities are in the top 10.

"The US's dominance over the global tech sector has probably played a role in European cities struggling. Also, Asia's rise has probably damaged Europe more than the US," Amoils told CNBC Make It.