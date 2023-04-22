Your work-from-home carbon footprint is bigger than you think—3 ways to shrink it

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, when people were hunkered down in their homes avoiding the virus, something began to happen outdoors. The waters of Venetian canals cleared up; animals around the world roamed freer without the threat of human presences. Lockdown, it seemed, would give ecosystems a chance to heal.

And for a time, it did. Daily global carbon emissions were down 17% by April 2020 as compared to the same period a year earlier, according to a study in the journal Nature Climate Change.

But that hopeful narrative has since been shattered — or at least, proven temporary. Carbon emissions have climbed back to their pre-pandemic levels. Working from home, as it turns out, is not the climate-saving solution of environmentalists' dreams.

"The reality of what I see is people on the road for meetings, so traveling a lot. They're saying, 'Well, if I don't have to be at the office, why can't I go to Florida for February and work from there?'" says Keefe Harrison, the chief executive and founder of The Recycling Partnership, an environmental advocacy group.

Now, more workers are powering more workspaces — at the office, at home and anywhere else you can open a laptop. That translates to more air conditioning and heating systems running, more coffee machines brewing and more lights on.

Plus, the push to bring workers back to the office has led many employers to build out their office buildings with more amenities. That means more environmental construction costs and more electricity power for the new facilities and technology.

Harrison says there are a few steps workers can take to make their hybrid work life more sustainable: