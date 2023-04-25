Stanford and MIT study: A.I. boosted worker productivity by 14%—those who use it 'will replace those who don't'

Artificial intelligence tools like chatbots helped boost worker productivity at one tech company by 14%, according to new research from Stanford and MIT that was first reported by Bloomberg.

The study is thought to be the first major real-world application of generative AI in the workplace. Researchers measured productivity of more than 5,000 customer support agents, based primarily in the Philippines, at a Fortune 500 enterprise software firm over the course of a year.

Tech support agents who used AI tools that created conversational scripts boosted their productivity, measured as issues resolved per hour, by 14% on average, but the improvement was even more pronounced for "novice and low-skilled workers" who were able to get their work done 35% faster.

In some cases, using AI trumped having real-life work experience: Customer service agents with two months of experience who used AI support performed as well or better than agents with over six months of experience working without AI.

Meanwhile, the use of AI tools showed a minimal impact on "experienced or highly skilled workers," the authors note, and at times served as a distraction.

AI support can be especially helpful to entry-level or early-career workers, says Lindsey Raymond, an MIT Ph.D. candidate and co-author of the paper. Less experienced workers benefit from AI by taking its recommendations to get up to speed and learn skillsets that usually come with experience.

With that said, AI tools benefit from the best and brightest workers training the AI itself by providing examples of best practices, which the technology then turns into recommendations for others workers to apply.

Businesses should understand that, despite less dramatic changes in productivity, high-performing employees should be recognized and compensated for generating the solutions that others can learn from, Raymond says.