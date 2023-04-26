McDonald's is offering a Big Mac dipping sauce for the first time ever—here's how to get it for free

McDonald's is giving customers a chance to take home packets of its most iconic sauce.

Starting Thursday, April 27, the fast food giant will begin distributing its famous Big Mac Sauce in dip cups.

Unlike other popular dips like sweet and sour, BBQ and honey mustard, Big Mac Sauce has remained behind the counter at McDonald's restaurants, reserved only for the chain's signature burger.

The limited time offering comes as "fans have been asking for an extra side [of Big Mac sauce] for years," McDonald's said in a press release.

The sauce, which has had the same recipe since 1972, is a proprietary combination of mayo, mustard, relish, vinegar and seasoning.

Customers will only be able to get their hands on the 0.78oz packets of Big Mac Sauce if they order through the McDonald's mobile app.