I took a test to determine my 'biological age': 'We call it the credit score for the body,' Harvard scientist says

There is increasing interest in the science of aging and how we can use that knowledge to reverse the clock. And start-ups like Tally Health are promising to provide that insight into how we age and, potentially, how to get ahead of it.

Tally Health created and administers a test that collects DNA samples from a cheek swab, and calculates what the company calls a "biological age." The process involves identifying how your body ages on a cellular level based on epigenetics.

"We call it the credit score for the body that measures all aspects of your health," Dr. David Sinclair, a Harvard scientist and longevity expert, tells CNBC Make It.

Sinclair co-founded Tally Health and, as its scientific advisor, had a hand in creating its test which partly relies on his years of research in the field of longevity.

"We have a new understanding of why we age, and how important it is to live a lifestyle that slows down that process. Because we're aging every day," he adds.

I was offered the opportunity to take the "TallyAge Test" and despite my generally healthy lifestyle, I was still a bit nervous to learn my biological age.

Here are my results, and how I was advised to interpret them.