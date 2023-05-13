The 10 worst U.S. states to retire in

From horse racing to college basketball, Kentucky is known for many things. But it may not be the best state to spend your post-work years.

Kentucky ranks as the worst state to take up retirement in 2023, according to a WalletHub study. This year, the state landed in last place which was occupied by New Jersey in 2022.

WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states based on three key categories: affordability, quality of life and health care. The categories used data from several sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Council for Community and Economic Research, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tax Foundation.

A state's ranking was determined by how well it scored across all three categories. That means that even if a state ranked highly in one category, a much lower ranking in another category could lower its overall position.

Although Kentucky ranked 33rd for affordability, it came in 41st in quality of life and 46th for health care. On the other hand, Virginia, which was ranked as the best state to retire in, scored 16th place in affordability and 11th in both quality of life and health care.

Here are the 10 best and worst states to retire in 2023, according to WalletHub: