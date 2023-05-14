7 ways new mothers can prioritize their mental health, according to a primary care physician

Becoming a new mother is an emotional experience, so much so that it can be easy to forget about your own needs the moment you lay eyes on your baby.

But it's just as important to look after your mental health as it is to take care of your baby, says Dr. Navya Mysore, a primary care physician and the national program director for sexual and reproductive health at One Medical.

"After you deliver, there's a lot of hormonal changes that are happening," Mysore tells CNBC Make It. "Generally, when someone feels low or blue or weepy, it can be postpartum blues."

Postpartum blues typically last for two to six weeks after delivery. If symptoms continue or worsen beyond the four- to six-week mark, it can indicate that a parent is struggling with postpartum depression, Mysore says.

A new mother experiencing postpartum depression may notice the following:

Feeling more isolated

Experiencing a lack of motivation

Crying more often than usual

Having thoughts about self harm or harming their baby

Finding it hard to bond with their baby (This symptom can be normal for certain parents and not a sign of PPD in some people. "Sometimes it can just take a little more time to bond with your baby," Mysore says.)

Thankfully, there are certain steps you can take to prioritize your mental health after your baby is born.