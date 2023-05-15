Banks have tripled what they pay you to save—here's how to take advantage

It's been a year and change since the Federal Reserve began an aggressive regime of interest-rate hikes, a move meant to tamp down on rampant inflation. It seems to be working: Consumer prices rose 4.9% over the 12 months ending in April — still high, but a marked slowdown from the June 2022 peak of 9.1%.

But such a move comes with collateral damage that affects millions of Americans. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has jumped to 6.35%, up from a low of 2.67% in December 2020, according to the St. Louis Fed. If you hold credit card debt, you're now paying a near record-high average interest rate of 20.33%, according to Bankrate.

That's to say nothing of the beating investors have taken in the bond market, a series of bank failures tied to rate hikes and a general worry among investors that the Fed's efforts to slow the economy could tip it into a recession.

But there's one group that undeniably benefits from higher rates: savers.

Higher short-term interest rates mean that banks pay you more for depositing your cash. Last year, banks paid out $78.7 billion to domestic deposit accounts — more than tripling the $24.3 billion payout in 2021, according to a recent study from DepositAccounts.

Some banks and account types are more generous than others, however. Here's how you can take advantage to earn the most on your cash.