Stressed about money? The No. 1 way to worry less, from behavioral wealth specialists

While it appears inflation is slowing down in the U.S., prices for many items and services remain high.

And those inflated prices are causing financial anxiety for consumers, with 70% of Americans reporting feeling financially stressed, according to a recent CNBC survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults. The majority of respondents cited inflation as the main cause of their stress.

"Things are getting more expensive, and people usually have a sense of anxiety or fear surrounding inflation," says Wendell Clarke, a behavioral wealth specialist at Wealth Enhancement Group. "This can also affect things like job security, and your money's not going as far as it used to go before."

Clarke adds that these conditions tend to create "higher stress levels in people," which can show up as anxiety and depression.

If that's you, here's what Clarke and fellow behavioral wealth specialist Cohen Taylor recommend for mitigating the stress of inflation.