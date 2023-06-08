I'm a 102-year-old doctor. Here are my 5 L's for living a long, fulfilling life

Dr. Gladys McGarey is a 102-year-old doctor with a passion for what she refers to as "living medicine." She encourages her patients to look "at disease and pain as teachers" to understand what illnesses are showing them about their bodies and find the best ways to heal.

McGarey is also the author of "The Well-Lived Life: A 102-Year-Old Doctor's Six Secrets to Health and Happiness at Every Age."

"My decades of experience in holistic medicine has taught me a lot about how to live a long, happy and purposeful life," she tells CNBC Make It.

Some practices that McGarey incorporates in her daily routine are:

Getting 9 hours of sleep a night

Spending time with loved ones and building community

Continuing to live in her purpose beyond the age of 100

Walking 3,800 steps each day

Avoiding smoking or drinking alcohol

In addition to her daily practices, McGarey also has a set of principles that contribute to her longevity and her happiness. She refers to them as the five L's.

"You [have to] feel and know life is there to be lived. You have to live it," she says.