'Beige flags' are trending on TikTok, but this dating expert says not to 'hyperfocus' on them—here's why

"My partner's beige flag is that he doesn't put his phone on silent mode throughout the night because he's scared it means his morning alarm won't go off."

"My girlfriend's beige flag is that she physically cannot survive without having something sweet after a meal."

Declarations like these have swarmed TikTok, with users identifying not a partner's red or a green flag, but a more nuanced "beige" one.

A beige flag, as defined by Urban Dictionary, is "Something that's neither good nor bad but makes you pause for a minute when you notice it and then you just continue on. something odd."

Unlike red or green flags, beige flags don't prompt action. There is nothing you should be doing about your partner's idiosyncrasies. So why are people so eager to point them out?

"The trend caught fire because humans are quirky," says Rachel DeAlto, chief dating expert at Match.com.

And it's fun to share your partner's oddities.

There is potential danger in beige flags, though, if you get too obsessed with them, DeAlto says.

"I would caution people not to hyperfocus on it," she says. "Because you could turn a beige flag into a deal breaker."