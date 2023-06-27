These creators wanted a gentler hiking experience. Now 'soft hiking' has 10 billion views on TikTok

The popular social media trend #softlife, is a movement that encourages people to protect their peace by prioritizing relaxation and reducing stress.

Living a soft life has inspired other buzzy campaigns like #quietluxury — buying simplistic, good-quality items with a high price tag, including clothing and home décor — and most recently soft hiking.

Lucy Hird and Emily Thornton, the creators of the soft hiking movement, were roommates in Manchester, U.K. when they first decided to go on hikes together during the pandemic.

They recognized pretty early on that they struggled to enjoy hikes because they were paying more attention to completing the hike in record time, rather than just enjoying the experience they were having in nature. This propelled them to create the new concept.

"It was just something we came up with on a hike. It was bit impromptu. We realized that we were on the same page in the way that we liked to go for walks and enjoy things," Thornton tells CNBC Make It.

"We were like, 'What would be the word for that?' and we [said] 'It's like hiking, but it's softer. Soft hiking.'"

With more than ten years of friendship under their belts, Hird and Thornton launched the "Soft Girls Who Hike" TikTok account to detail their hiking experiences and share interesting routes with their followers.

They eventually amassed thousands of followers, and now the term soft hiking has 10 billion views on the app.

"Soft hiking is being soft with yourself, so it's not necessarily about walking for less time or [going] on a softer route," Hird says. "[It's] different for everyone."

Here's what the dynamic duo suggests doing on a soft hike to truly enjoy the journey.