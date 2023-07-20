Here are the biggest reasons jobs could disappear — and A.I. isn't one of them

Fears about artificial intelligence leading to job losses have spread in recent months, but other economic factors may be much bigger risks.

Fears about artificial intelligence-powered technologies and tools taking over work currently done by humans have intensified since ChatGPT went viral late last year.

As it soared in popularity, the capabilities and potential of AI became increasingly clear and more well known among the public. Alongside this, a debate has erupted over how the tech might impact people's careers.

And while experts say that AI will undoubtedly have an impact on jobs and at least partially automate them, they also point out that technological advancements often create new roles.

How concerned workers should really be is therefore still unclear. And technological developments like the growth of A.I. might not even be the biggest factor behind jobs disappearing in the future, according to a new HSBC report.

Using data from the World Economic Forum's "Report on Jobs 2023," HSBC notes that just four macroeconomic trends are expected to lead to the displacement of jobs.

The most common factor companies expect to lead to the loss of jobs is slower economic growth.

Indeed, just last month the World Bank said it expected the global economy to grow at a much slower rate than last year with 2.1% expected for 2023 compared to 3.1% last year.

"The challenges are clear – weaker economic growth and general shortages in supply or demand mean that many firms expect to operate with fewer workers," analysts at HSBC said in the report.

"But it's important to remember that not all changes in the economy are expected to mean fewer workers," it added. Companies expect for example the green transition and use of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards to lead to more jobs.