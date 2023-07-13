June wholesale prices rise less than expected in another encouraging inflation report

The producer price index for June had a smaller than expected increase, the Labor Department reported Thursday, in the latest sign that inflation is calming in the United States.

The PPI for final demand rose 0.1%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting a rise of 0.2%. PPI rose 0.1% when excluding food, energy and trade services, which was in line with expectations.

The producer report comes a day after the consumer price index showed a smaller-than-expected increase. The CPI rose just 3% year over year, its lowest since March 2021, bolstering hopes for investors that the Federal Reserve is near the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

The wholesale producer numbers have declined faster than the consumer inflation data. In May, the headline PPI number actually declined 0.4%, and was unchanged when excluding food, energy and trade services.