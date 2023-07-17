The war against inflation is a long way away from being won

A food shopper searches for vegetables July 1, 2023 at the Hannaford supermarket in South Burlington, Vermont. Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Don't break out the party hats just yet: Despite recent signs that inflation is cooling, the fight to bring down the meteoric price increases of the past three years is far from over. Financial markets drew optimism from two reports last week showing that the rate of growth in both the prices that consumers shell out at the checkout and those that businesses pay for the goods they use had hit multi-year lows. But those data points reflected relative rates of change, not capturing the overall surge that led to the highest inflation level in more than 40 years. Moreover, there are still troubling undercurrents in the economy, such as rising fuel prices and a clogged housing market, that could cause problems ahead. "No victory laps. No mission accomplished. Our work is not done," Jared Bernstein, chair of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, said during a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview Monday morning. "But we're very happy to see some breathing room for American households." The consumer price index, a widely followed gauge that tracks dozens of goods and services across multiple sectors, increased just 0.2% in June, taking the annual rate to 3.1%. That latter figure is down precipitously from its 9.1% peak a year ago, which was was the highest in nearly 41 years, and is at its lowest since March 2021.

Also last week, the Labor Department reported that the producer price index had risen just 0.1% in June and the same amount on an annual basis. The 12-month PPI reading had peaked at an annual rate of 11.6% in March 2022, its highest ever in data going back to November 2010. Sharp declines in both readings raised hope that, with inflation getting ever-closer to the Federal Reserve's 2% goal, the central bank could ease up on interest rate hikes and the tight monetary policy that has been implemented since the early part of 2022.

A temporary lull?

"Cooling inflation. Slowing but still positive job growth. These are the things that soft landings are made of," Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst said in a note. "Near-term price inflation may do little to contradict rising Fed official and market hope that a benign outcome is being achieved." However, Citi's economic team is worried that the ideal conditions, which have included resilient consumer spending, stronger supply chains and receding prices in key areas such as energy and vehicles, may not last. "Tight labor markets, elevated wages, and upside risks to shelter and other services inflation mean we do not share this optimism," Hollenhorst added. "Absent a tightening of financial conditions, inflation may reaccelerate in early 2024." For their part, Fed officials have indicated they see their benchmark rate rising by at least half a percentage point by the end of the year. Chairman Jerome Powell has repeatedly warned about reading too much into a few months of positive inflation data, noting that history shows such moves can be head fakes.

Warning signs abound

There is certainly reason for caution if not outright skepticism about where inflation is headed. The easiest one to point to is that the CPI may be on a sharp decline when including all items, but the move is less impressive when excluding volatile food and energy prices. Energy has tumbled nearly 17% over the past year and can turn around quickly. So-called core inflation rose 0.2% in June and was tracking at a 4.8% annual rate, much higher than the Fed would like. Housing is another focal point. Central to the Fed's expectation that inflation will ease is the belief that rental costs will begin to subside after a housing price boom in the early days of the Covid pandemic. Shelter costs, though, rose another 0.4% in June and are now 7.8% higher than a year ago. That's just off the peak hit earlier this year and still near the highest since the early 1980s. When looking at prices through a longer lens, the CPI is still up about 18% from where it was three years ago, the recent easing not withstanding. There are other nettlesome points as well. Health insurance costs have fallen nearly 25% over the past year, due in large part to a nebulous adjustment the Bureau of Labor Statistics applies to the category. The adjustment ends in a few months, meaning that category, though a small contributor to the CPI weighting, could become more of a factor.

Inflation has inflicted much pain