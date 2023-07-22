You'd need to be a millionaire with great credit to buy the life-size Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse

In the real world, it would be pretty expensive to live like Barbie — especially when it comes to housing.

Consider Airbnb's life-size Barbie Dreamhouse rental in Malibu, an all-pink mansion decked out in Barbie décor, for example. Although the listing is no longer accepting bookings, guests who did manage to snag a stay will get to live like Barbie for a night, free of charge.

But if you wanted to buy the multistory property, you'd probably need millions of dollars and a credit score of at least a 750 to get it, Tony Mariotti, CEO of RubyHome, a Malibu-based luxury real estate company, tells CNBC Make It.

That's a pretty high credit score; any score between 740 and 799 qualifies as "very good," according to Experian. It's just one step down from "exceptional."

While the oceanfront estate is privately owned and isn't actively for sale, several real estate companies have given varying estimates of what it may be worth.

RubyHome estimates the pink mansion is worth about $10 million, Mariotti says. However, Zillow prices the home at about $5.3 million and Redfin estimates it would run you about $3.3 million.