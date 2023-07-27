How to land a job without previous ‘real-world’ industry experience, according to an Olympic swimmer turned engineer

There's a paradox about applying for jobs: You need experience to get the job, but in many cases, you need the job to get experience.

It's an especially common hurdle for recent grads and early-career employees. But this circular logic might discourage anyone, regardless of career stage, from pivoting into a new industry.

Take 30-year-old Nic Fink, a swimmer on the U.S. national team who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and continues to take home championships and break his own records.

Despite Fink's swimming success, he knows that he won't be able to compete forever so he wants to set himself up for life after swimming. But it hasn't been easy, since most of his work experience has taken place in a pool, not an office.

"Not that I regret my career in swimming, but I think it kind of stunts your growth a little bit as I move into that adult, post-swimming life," Fink tells CNBC Make It.

Many of his teammates have day jobs outside of competition and training, but he says they are usually swim coaches or something else related to the sport. Fink, on the other hand, wanted to break into engineering.

Though he studied engineering during his undergrad years at the University of Georgia and earned a master's in electrical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Fink had no track record in the engineering industry. As a result, when he set out on a job hunt, he was bound to encounter the employment experience paradox.

He says he entered the candidate pool "with a resume that's not very robust when it comes to real-world engineering experience."

But Fink managed to land a job at Quanta Utility Engineering Services, where he has worked as an assistant project manager since March.

Here are his three tips to secure a job without a built-out resume in the field: