Ex-Google recruiter shares the No. 1 thing to do after applying for a job: 'Everyone fails' at it

If you're applying for a job, it may seem like all there is to it is making sure your resume reflects the language of the job description, your cover letter explains why you want the position, you've had multiple people read both then, finally, you've sent in all of your material.

While those are all crucial steps in the job application process, there is one more step that comes after applying which "everyone fails on," says Nolan Church former Google and DoorDash recruiter and the current CEO of Continuum, a talent marketplace for executives. That's following up the application with a message on LinkedIn and a personalized email to the company hiring manager and even its CEO.

When Church was at DoorDash, CEO Tony Xu would get such emails and "he would forward them directly to me every time," he says, adding that "probably 90% of the time, we took calls with those people." Even if the company you're applying to is Amazon and you're sending an email to Andy Jassy, do it, Church says. He might not be the one reading that email, but someone on his team could see it and forward it along to HR or even a VP.

Here's how to go about writing these messages and why he thinks they're critical.