Always include an interests section on your resume, says ex-Google recruiter: 'I'm not looking to hire robots'

Certain elements of your resume are notoriously key. While an intro section is not a must, for example, work history with specific examples outlining your duties and accomplishments is. An education section is advisable, too, as is a skills section including anything outside of the purview of the job that may still make you a desirable candidate (like fluency in a foreign language).

And there's one more section former Google recruiter and current CEO of talent marketplace Continuum Nolan Church would advocate for. That's an interests section.

"I love people that have passion in life for anything," he says. Here's how he'd include your hobbies and why he thinks they're key.