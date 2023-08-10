An Ivy League law degree can earn you over $200,000 a year—grads from this school make the most

Ivy League law schools like Harvard and Yale have produced presidents, Supreme Court justices, senators and more.

But even if you're not looking to go the political route, earning a graduate-level law degree from an Ivy can pay off big time.

The median annual earnings among graduates who were working and not enrolled four years after completion is over $200,000 at each of the five Ivy League schools offering advanced law degrees, according to data compiled by the Higher Education Advisory group.

Those schools are Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University. Brown University, Dartmouth College and Princeton University do not have law schools.

However, many students at these high-earning schools take on massive amounts of debt — a median of more than $100,000 at four of the five schools.

But $100,000 or more in debt may not be that unreasonable for graduates who go on to earn $200,000 or more within a few years of graduating. The general rule of thumb for knowing how much to borrow: The total amount you take out in student loans shouldn't exceed your anticipated starting salary, experts say.

Here's how much graduates from each Ivy League law school earn.