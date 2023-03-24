Follow this rule of thumb to avoid taking on too much student debt, college experts say

Families will soon find college acceptance letters in their mailboxes. As students weigh where to attend, making sure they won't borrow too much is key, experts say.

The consequences of taking on too much student debt can be severe.

"If you borrow too much, you will have less money available for other priorities, such as buying a home," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "You may also have to take a job that pays better as opposed to the job that matches your career goals."

Kantrowitz found in his research that under a third of student loan borrowers who took out $20,000 or less were stressed by their debt, compared with over 60% of those who'd taken out $100,000 or more.

More from Personal Finance:

The IRS plans to tax some NFTs as collectibles

Here's how to vet online financial advice

'Staying the course is the play' for investors

The general rule of thumb is not to borrow more than you expect to earn as a starting salary, said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a nonprofit.

That figure will vary a bit based on what you plan to study. You can look up annual average incomes for different occupations at the U.S. Department of Labor's website.

Kantrowitz also stands by this metric. "If your total student loan debt at graduation is less than your annual starting salary, you should be able to repay your loans in 10 years or less," he said.