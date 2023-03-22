The IRS plans to tax some NFTs as collectibles — and the rich would pay up to 28% on profits

Digital artist FEWOCiOUS auctions five NFT works of art, along with five physical paintings and drawings at Christie's on June 28, 2021 in New York. Noam Galai | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

How the IRS plans to tax NFTs

NFT enthusiasm swelled in recent years along with the popularity of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin . However, it has since cratered. NFT volume fell 77%, to $1.7 billion, in the third quarter of 2022 versus $7.4 billion in the second quarter, according to NonFungible.com. There was also a broad market pullback among assets like stocks and bonds last year. The IRS plans to use a "look through analysis" to determine whether an NFT is a collectible. Basically, it will judge whether the NFT's associated right or asset is a collectible as currently defined in the tax code — and if so, the NFT is also a collectible. "NFTs can represent anything, literally anything," Chandrasekera said. "The IRS is saying taxation depends on what it represents."

Section 408(m) of the federal tax code defines a collectible as tangible personal property such as any work of art; rug or antique; metal or gem; stamp or coin; or alcoholic beverage. Here's an example of how the IRS would conduct a "look through" analysis: Since a gem is a clearly defined collectible, an NFT that certifies ownership of a gem is also a collectible for tax purposes, the agency said. Conversely, a right to use or develop a "plot of land" in a virtual environment generally isn't a collectible. An NFT offering a right to use or develop that virtual plot also generally isn't a collectible, the IRS said. The IRS will use this look-through analysis until it issues NFT guidance in future months. "This [guidance] is right around crunch time for tax filings," said Troy Lewis, an associate professor of accounting and tax at Brigham Young University. "As you move toward Tax Day, you might want to think about this." This year, the federal tax deadline is April 18 for most Americans. "Clearly, the IRS signaled, 'Until we give you something else, this is how we view life,'" Lewis added.

How collectibles are taxed

Investors pay capital gains tax when they sell an asset. The tax is owed on the seller's profit. Short-term capital gains apply to assets held for a year or less. Profit on those sales is taxed at ordinary income tax rates, which apply to wages, for example. (There are seven marginal tax rates, ranging from 10% up to 37%.) Long-term capital gains apply to assets sold after more than a year of ownership. These tax rates are generally lower than ordinary income tax rates.

Stocks and cryptocurrency carry a maximum rate of 20% for high-income taxpayers. (Less affluent individuals pay 0% or 15%.) But collectibles — which tend to be owned by the super-wealthy — are subject to a different tax regime. They're taxed at a maximum 28%. Their structure is different, too: Collectibles are taxed at ordinary-income-tax rates, up to 28%. That differs from the from the three-tier system (0%, 15% and 20%) for stocks. Put simply: The highest-income Americans pay a higher tax rate for collectibles. Taxpayers generally can't hold a collectible in an individual retirement account, which is tax-preferred, Lewis said. The recent IRS notice supports that notion, indicating that an NFT categorized as a collectible can't be purchased by these retirement accounts without perhaps triggering income taxes and penalties.

There's still some gray area for collectibles and NFTs

