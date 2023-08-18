The 'world's cheapest home' is on sale for $1: The Detroit-area listing boasts 'overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds'

If you like weeds, overgrown shrubbery and a good deal, a Michigan home that just hit the market might be for you.

A Zillow listing for the "world's cheapest home" posted on the real estate site this week is asking just $1 for a 2-bed, 1-bath, 742 square-foot home in Pontiac, Mich.

"Yes, you read that right," the listing says of the single-digit asking price. "Unleash your inner DIY guru and embrace the challenge of turning this ranch into a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy."

Listing agent Chris Hubel writes that prospective buyers will experience a "thrilling rollercoaster of emotions as you discover every nook and cranny that's begging for your creative touch."