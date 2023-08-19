The No. 1 best state to retire in the U.S.—it's not Florida

The best state to retire in 2023 isn't Florida. In fact, it isn't even in the Southeast.

Iowa ranks as this year's No. 1 state to retire, according to a recent Bankrate study.

To determine which states are the best for retirees, Bankrate used data from a number of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. It then ranked all 50 states across five weighted categories:

Affordability (40%) Well-being (25%) Health-care quality and cost (20%) Weather (10%) Crime (5%)

Iowa's biggest draw for retirees is its affordability. Since most retirees live on a fixed income, lower housing costs can help them stretch their dollars further than other states, Bankrate reports.

As of July 2023, the national median home price is $422,137. But Iowa's median home price comes in much lower at $232,200, per Redfin's data.

Here are the best and worst states to retire in 2023, according to Bankrate.