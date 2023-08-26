Here's how often you should replace your mattress for the best quality sleep—and how much money to invest in a new one

Your quality of sleep can either set you up for greatness or negatively impact your mood, and the comfortability of your mattress plays a huge role.

"An old mattress or one that isn't supportive for your sleep positioning can lead to more awakenings at night, trouble getting comfortable before bed and problems with stiffness during the day," says Shelby Harris, a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist.

While the type of mattress you prefer can vary from person to person, it's important for you to "invest in a good mattress that fits your sleep preferences," Harris tells CNBC Make It.

And even when you've found the mattress of your dreams, you still need to change it every now and then to ensure that you're getting the best quality sleep. Here's when it may be time to toss "old faithful" and how much you should budget for a good-quality mattress.