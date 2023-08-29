Elmira, New York is the No. 1 small town in America for affordable living, education, safety and more

While big cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago might appeal to some, that small-town charm can be a pretty big draw for others.

All Star Homes, a roofing, siding and gutter company, ranked the best hometowns in America, analyzing the cities with a population of less than 100,000. To determine the ranking, the cities were scored across four key metrics on a 100-point scale:

Community

Safety

Affordable living

Education

Sources for the ranking also included Zillow Home Values, the National Center for Education Statistics, FBI Crime Data Explorer, U.S. Census Bureau, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Park Service.

Smaller cities in New York reigned supreme, taking five of the top 10 spots.