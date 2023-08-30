Tofu is still a popular alternative to meat, but is it actually good for you? Here's what the science says

Tofu was created centuries ago in Asia from mainly soybeans and water. Today, it is one of the most popular plant-based foods and an easy substitute for animal products like chicken and eggs.

"Tofu has a high amount of protein in it, which makes it a really good alternative for animal [based] protein," says Jamie Mok, a registered dietitian nutritionist and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

According to the American Heart Association, tofu also contains essential vitamins and minerals like:

Calcium

Manganese

Iron

Vitamin A

The plant-based food also has isoflavones, a type of plant estrogen, says Mok. Soy products and isoflavones aren't looked at favorably in the U.S. due to a complicated history, according to the AHA.

Some people associate isoflavones with the development of certain cancers like breast cancer and prostate cancer. The concern stems from the link between increased levels of estrogen and a higher risk of those cancers.

This has caused many to raise an eyebrow at tofu as a healthy alternative. Here's what Mok says — and research shows — about whether or not tofu qualifies as a healthy food.