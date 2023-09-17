Sweden is the No. 1 country for affordability, safety and overall quality of life

U.S. News and World Report ranked the best countries in the world based on quality of life.

U.S. News and World Report recently released its ranking of the best countries in the world based on quality of life. To rank the 87 countries listed, U.S. News and World Report, WPP and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania surveyed more than 17,000 people worldwide. The best countries for quality of life were scored across the following metrics: Affordable

A Good Job Market

Economically Stable

Family Friendly

Income Equality

Politically Stable

Safe

Well-developed Public Health System

Well-developed Public Education System

No. 1 country for quality of life: Sweden

The great square of Stortorget, in Gamla Stan Stockholm Sweden. Michael Robinson | Corbis Documentary | Getty Images

10 best countries in the world for quality of life

Sweden Norway Canada Denmark Finland Switzerland Netherlands Australia Germany New Zealand Norway is ranked as the second-best country in the world for quality of life. The country is a trendsetter for gender equality, according to the CIA World Factbook. The country's parental leave enables parents to split taking care of their child at home for up to 49 weeks at full salary (or 59 weeks with 80% of their salary). Norway also offers a monthly allowance to families from a month after a child is born until they turn 18 to defray some of the costs of raising children. Norway's life expectancy at birth is 82.75 years and since 2013, it has ranked in the top 10 of the world's happiest countries on the World Happiness Report.

After Sweden, Norway ranked as the second best country in the world for quality of life, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

Canada rounds out the top three. The country is known for its affordability, access to education, and healthcare system. It has a life expectancy of 83.99 years, 3.24 years higher than its neighbor to the south, the United States. Canada outperforms the average in income, jobs, education, health, environmental quality, social connections, and life satisfaction, according to the OECD's Better Life Index.

Canada ranked as the third best country based on quality of life, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Jimfeng | E+ | Getty Images