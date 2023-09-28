India's top 20 start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn — most are new on the list

The days of easy money are over as entrepreneurs face a funding winter amid a slowing global economy — and start-ups in India are not exempt.

According to a local report, venture funding came in at $2.19 billion from January to March, dropping from the $11.34 billion invested in the same quarter last year.

However, there are sectors that have "demonstrated resilience amid challenging times," said Pooja Chhabria, LinkedIn APAC's head of editorial.

"Fintech remains a bright spot for investors despite the downturn, especially as we see funding on the recovery path and global tech giants eyeing fintech in India," she added.

"The rise of edtech also underscores the continued demand for upskilling among professionals and students, especially with rapid changes due to technologies such as AI."