These are the 10 best mega airports in the U.S.—LAX didn't make the cut

When it comes to airports, biggest doesn't always mean best.

The recently released J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study examined mega airports by looking at these six factors in order of importance:

Terminal facilities

Airport arrival/departure

Baggage claim

Security check

Check-in/baggage check

Food, beverage, and retail

Mega airports are defined as those with 33 million or more passengers per year. That sets them apart from large airports, which have 10 to 32.9 million passengers per year, as well as medium airports, which have 4.5 to 9.9 million passengers per year.

The study is based on 27,147 completed surveys from U.S. and Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days. It covered both arrival and departure experiences.

The data in the study was fielded from August 2022 through July 2023. The airports were also measured based on a 1,000-point scale of overall customer satisfaction.

Despite being one of the busiest airports in the U.S., the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) didn't make the top 10, landing in the No. 11 spot with a score of 765.