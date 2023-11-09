Asia-Pacific will see the biggest jump in real salary next year. Here are the top performers

This year, nine out of 12 places in Asia-Pacific received the highest real salary increases in the world, ECA International reported.

Workers in Asia-Pacific are predicted to receive the biggest real pay increase in 2024, according to ECA International.

The average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is expected to increase by 2.2% in Asia-Pacific, more than twice the global average of 1%, according to the Salary Trends Report.

The North and South America region is expected to receive a 2% real salary growth, while Africa and the Middle East could see growth of 0.8%, the data consultancy said.

Europe is set to lag behind most regions and employees there may only receive a 0.9% increment in real salary next year, the study showed.

The UK is expected to see a 1.3% increase.

"With inflation so high, many businesses in the UK have been unable to offer their employees pay awards to match," Oliver Browne, remuneration and policy surveys manager at ECA International, said.

"Nominal increases are expected to remain higher than usual next year despite falling inflation, suggesting some companies may instead be spreading larger increases over a longer period," Browne said in a statement.