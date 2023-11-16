Stop worrying about what people think of you, psychologist says: 'Make sure you're living your life on your terms'—here's how

It's natural to seek advice before making a big decision, but you should be careful that you're not excessively worrying about other people's opinions so much that you aren't making the right choices for yourself.

"Some people's opinions do in fact matter, and they can have a significant impact on one's trajectory in life," says Michael Gervais, a psychologist with expertise on the link between the mind and human performance.

But FOPO, fear of people's opinions, can constrict your potential and prevent you from doing what you feel called to do, says Gervais, who's also the author of "The First Rule of Mastery: Stop Worrying About What People Think of You."

"FOPO is an effort to avoid rejection to be accepted, where we develop this exhaustive attempt to interpret what others are thinking to avoid negative evaluation by them," he adds.