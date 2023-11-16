Harvard-trained parenting expert shares No. 1 message for her own kids: There's no such thing as a 'good college'

Kids in the U.S. are locked in a mental health crisis. Pressure from a young age to get into a "good college," as the only path to a successful adult life, may be making it worse.

That's why parenting researcher and author Jennifer Breheny Wallace teaches her own three children a very simple concept. "The first thing we need to do is get out of our heads that there is such a thing as a 'good college,'" Wallace tells CNBC Make It.

Wallace wrote the book "Never Enough: When Achievement Pressure Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It," after working with a researcher at the Harvard Graduate School of Education to survey 6,500 parents across the U.S. (Wallace herself holds a degree from Harvard University.)

In her own home, she and her husband try to "dial down the pressure around college admissions" by reminding their three children — including a high school senior — that college rankings are subjective, and that their future success and happiness isn't contingent on where they go to school.

You can save your kids, and yourself, a lot of stress by "deflating that myth that college prestige is the secret to success," says Wallace.