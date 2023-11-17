These are the top 10 trending travel destinations for 2024—only 1 U.S. city made the list

In November, American Express Travel published its 2024 Trending Destinations list of the top 10 must-visit vacation spots based on global card member travel bookings and recommendations from a team of 6,000 travel consultants.

"People are looking for new experiences and to immerse themselves in the local culture when they travel," Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel, said in a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

According to the report, the trending locations are seeing particular interest from Gen-Z and Millennial travelers. The booking data shows Japan saw an increase of over 1300% in bookings from 2019 to 2023.

During that same period, San Miguel de Allende saw an increase of over 400%, while Australia saw an almost 800% increase among Gen-Z and Millennials.