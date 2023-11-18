5 must-read books from Bill Gates that are now free on Spotify

In recent years, Bill Gates has become nearly as well known for his reading recommendations as he has for his philanthropy and business acumen.

The Microsoft co-founder is a voracious reader, finishing about 50 books each year. Twice a year, the world's fourth-richest man publishes a selection of book recommendations on his personal blog.

His taste ranges from sci-fi to self-help to business books. Indeed, Gates in the past has said that one of the best pieces of advice he could share is simply to "read a lot," describing it as one of the best ways to find new interests and identify potential skills.

"I was lucky to have parents who encouraged me to read," he said in a 2017 interview with Time. "Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped drive me forward in my career and in the work that I do now with my foundation."

Finishing a book a week might seem daunting. But a recent announcement from Spotify has made it easier to check out Gates' top recommendations.

The streamer recently made more than 200,000 audiobooks on its platform free for users who pay for the $14.99 per month Premium tier. If you're a subscriber, you'll be able to listen to up to 15 audiobook hours per month.

Here are five books that Bill Gates has recommended over the years that can be listened to for free on Spotify.