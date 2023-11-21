Millennials are flocking to these 10 U.S. cities—New York and Los Angeles aren’t on the list

Millennials are relocating to new cities in droves, with 25% of the generation moving to a different metropolitan area in 2022 alone.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, had the highest rate of millennials moving in, with members of the generation making up nearly 38% of the total population.

That's all according to a recent SmartAsset study, which used data for 268 cities pulled from the Census Bureau's 1-year American Community Survey for 2022 to determine where people ages 25 to 44 had migrated. The study then ranked the cities based on the rate at which millennials moved in as a percentage of the total population.

These are the top 10 cities where millennials are moving the most, according to SmartAsset.