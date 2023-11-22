How to spot red flags of a stressful job before you even take it

Work can cause a great deal of stress. More than half, 57%, of workers report experiencing the impacts of work-related stress such as emotional exhaustion, low motivation and a desire to quit, according to the American Psychological Association's 2023 Work in America Survey.

Whether or not a job ends up being stressful can be the result of a series of factors. A toxic boss, an overwhelming workload and a lack of flexibility can all play into your experience. And, critically, stress can be subjective. "What's best for [you] might not be for someone else," says Vicki Salemi, career coach at Monster.

That being the case, "it's important to do your own research before accepting any job opportunity to make sure a particular role is the right fit for you," says LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill.

Here's how.