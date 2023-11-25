6 in 10 Americans say money can buy happiness—here's how much it would cost

It's no secret that having enough money in the bank can help keep your stress low and improve your overall happiness.

Studies have shown that higher incomes are correlated with higher levels of life satisfaction, and Americans themselves tend to agree — 6 in 10 say money can buy happiness, according to a recent survey from Empower, a financial services company.

It doesn't come cheap, however. When asked how much money it would take to be happy, Americans said it would take a net worth of about $1.2 million, on average.

However, millennials say they'd need a net worth of about $1.7 million to be happy. Gen Xers would need around $1.2 million and baby boomers similarly said a net worth just under $1 million would make them happy.

Gen Z is the real outlier. Among the youngest adult generation, a net worth of about $487,000 on average would be sufficient for financial happiness, Empower found.