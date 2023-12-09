These are the most exciting travel destinations for 2024, according to National Geographic

In November, National Geographic published its "The Cool List for 2024," a collection of 30 destinations worldwide that are the most exciting places to visit next year.

Europe dominated the list, with 13 locations, including traveling the entire continent by train. Six places in North America were named on the list, with three in the United States.

As travelers continue to look for cheaper alternatives or "dupe travel," places that are close to but not the tried-and-true tourist hotspots are rising in popularity.

Internet searches in the U.S. for travel dupes spiked throughout 2023, according to Google Trends data.