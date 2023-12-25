Travelers say these are the best—and worst—U.S. airports for on-time flights, cleanliness, restaurants and more

The company determined an airports final ranking based on three factors:

AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, released its 2023 AirHelp Score report on America's best and worst airports . The company used data to calculate how often flights departed as scheduled in airports across the country and surveyed passengers about wait times, cleanliness, retail stores and restaurants.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport ranked as the best airport in America, according to AirHelp.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport landed the top spot on the list of best U.S. airports with a score of 8.5 out of 10.

Minneapolis-Saint Paul International is ideally located between the Twin Cities.

According to the airport's website, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International's high ranking is due in part to its modern facilities, which underwent a significant renovation in 2021.

The Minnesota airport also serves as a major hub for Delta Airlines.

In the J.D. Power 2023 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, the airport ranked as one of North America's top 10 mega airports. It is also ne of the most expensive airports to fly out of, according to SmartAsset.