Want to land a better job in 2024? 4 simple steps to kickstart your search

New year, new job? According to a December CNBC|SurveyMonkey Workforce Survey of 7,776 U.S. workers, 36% of respondents have seriously considered quitting their job in the last three months. Survey respondents say the most important factors to their happiness on the job are meaningful work (33%), being paid well (23%), and having control over how they do their work (16%). Experts say the first quarter of the year is a good time to look for a new position that may fulfill some of those desires. Businesses typically start the year with refreshed budgets that allow them to expand teams, kick off new initiatives and hire employees. But with so many people assessing their New Year's resolutions and thinking about a new role or career switch, you'll need to stand out from the pack if you want to land a plum position. If you're accelerating your job search this month, here are a few places to start:

Refresh your resume, and don't be afraid to use AI helpers

If you've been in the same position for a few years, there's a chance your resume hasn't been updated since you landed your current role. Recruiters and hiring managers may only spend a few seconds skimming your CV, but that makes it all the more important to have one that's easy to read, and shows you meet their qualifications at a glance. You can use AI tools to help you out. Many experts recommend using ChatGPT as a resume companion. You can have it help you with your format, bullet points and even incorporating words and phrases from a particular job listing into your experience section. Just be careful — AI tools are known to "hallucinate" information, Top Resume career expert Amanda Augustine told CNBC Make It in September, so make sure to be a careful proofreader.

Update your LinkedIn, highlighting skills and promotions

The vast majority of recruiters use LinkedIn as an additional vetting tool for job candidates. So, having an up-to-date profile can boost your chances of finding a new job that suits you and your desires. Make sure your skills section is filled out — with at least five skills — and don't forget to include any promotions you've received. Updating your LinkedIn profile on a regular basis can even be a good idea if you're not actively applying to new jobs but are in the early stages of considering a switch. Keeping your info current can help recruiters who are scouting the platform for potential new hires find you. Just don't use the "open to work" sign on your profile, said former Google recruiter Nolan Church, now the CEO of talent marketplace Continuum. It looks a little desperate.

Don't waste time on a cover letter unless it's required

According to former Disney recruiter and HR executive Simon Taylor, cover letters are "entirely optional for roles typically requiring college degrees, and become less relevant for those further along in their career." Most employers simply aren't looking to read another 600 words on why you want the job. That said, if an application does ask for a cover letter and you do decide to send one, make it worth your time and theirs. "Cover letters are only valuable if they are personalized," Taylor says. So make sure you include not only the role you're applying for but what makes you and your experience an outstanding fit for the position.

Prepare your industry knowledge, interview talking points and wardrobe