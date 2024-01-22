The biggest change coming to remote work and RTO in 2024, according to a tech CEO

In just five years, remote work has gone from a fringe benefit to a sought-after privilege people are competing for.

The demand for remote jobs continues to outstrip supply: As of December 2023, remote jobs made up less than 10% of postings advertised on LinkedIn, down from a high of 20.6% in March 2022 — even though close to half of jobseekers prefer remote roles.

Remote jobs won't disappear entirely, even if some become harder to find, Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar tells CNBC Make It. The Australian software company adopted a "Team Anywhere" policy in 2020 that allows employees to choose between remote, in-person or hybrid work.

Instead, Farquhar says the biggest change we'll see to remote work in 2024 is companies introducing stricter, more permanent guardrails around their remote or hybrid work arrangements.

"It will become increasingly untenable for people to sit in the middle with a foot in each camp — to tell employees, 'You have to come into the office 1-2 days a week,' without specifying which days or enforcing in-office attendance, and then at the same time, give employees who don't live close to the office permission to work from home," he explains.

More companies are moving to a hybrid structure to balance employees' demands for flexibility with employers' desire for office attendance, according to a new report from LinkedIn, which notes that hybrid job postings are overtaking remote job ads on its platform.

Regardless of the structure employers select, Farquhar anticipates more organizations will shift from the experimental, lenient phase of flexible working and make a clear commitment to a specific arrangement instead.

"I think more employers are realizing that it's not very productive to have some people in the office, some fully remote, and try to make it work where half of their team is on a Zoom call on a single screen in a conference room, and the other half is in person," says Farquhar.